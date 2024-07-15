Demi Moore is back with disturbing 'The Substance' trailer

Demi Moore is back with a new horror film. "The Substance" has released its first trailer, showing a preview of what audiences at the Cannes Film Festival considered one of the best films of the year.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore at the premiere of 'The Substance'

Starring Moore and Margaret Qualley, "The Substance" is a new take on the classic story of Cinderella, giving it a scary and relevant new twist. The movie's trailer teases a bit of the plot, with the titular substance being used to transform people into younger versions of themselves. Moore and Qualley play the same character, with both of them not being able to exist at the same time. While one takes over, the other version is forced to go into a coma.

The official synopsis reads: “Moore’s Elisabeth Sparkle is a former A-lister past her prime who is suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid). She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug, The Substance. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Qualley). The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?”

You can watch the full trailer below.

More details of 'The Substance'

"The Substance" is directed by Coralie Fargeat, and was acquired by the film distributor MUBI. It premiered at Cannes Film Festival where it was met with acclaim, earning a 13-minute standing ovation. It was Moore's first film in Cannes, and made for an emotional moment for the actress, who's earned rave reviews for her work. The film was also awarded Best Screenplay.

In an interview with Indiewire, Moore revealed that she had her doubts before joining "The Substance," considering it a risky film. “It was one [where] you don’t know if it’s going to all come together or work,” she said. “It’s what you hope. And so, in all honesty, I think I’m still feeling a little bit of shock, awe. I feel extremely humbled by the overall experience.”

"The Substance" will premiere on September 19th, in theaters.