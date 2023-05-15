Demi Moore celebrates Mother’s Day poolside along with her first grandchild

Demi Moore took to social media to share how she handles her grandma’s duties. The star and businesswoman showed fans her Mother’s Day celebration, which included hanging out with her newborn granddaughter while spending time by the pool.

The baby belongs to the star’s daughter, Rumer Willis, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. The black and white snap features baby Louetta, born on April 18 to the 34-year-old star and boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

The star flaunted her toned physique in a cheetah-print bikini top and a pair of sunglasses. The carousel also included a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Rumer. The 60-year-old actress also shares daughters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Willis.

Rumer shared a sweet message to her mom on social media, including a throwback Polaroid photo from when she was born. “To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words,” she began.

“The privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of. Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother,” she added.

“Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of.”

“What a gift to finally truly understand the depth of love that you have for me and my sisters because of my own endless well of love I have for my daughter. I love you, mom. I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I have never been so happy in my whole life. I have dreamed of this day since I was born,” Rumer concluded.