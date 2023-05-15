Kim Kardashian’s kids release some jaw-dropping and funny statements during Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by her big family. Although they are used to giving each other expensive gifts, this time, the star’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, surprised the 42-year-old mogul with a video card from her kids.

The sweet gift features her 7-year-old son and three other kids — sharing a love message to their beloved mom. “Look at how sweet Khloé is. She made these for all of us,” Kim said while opening the card on her Instagram Story.

The card, which reads “Happy Mother’s Day We love you so much!” on the front, contained a small screen with the pre-recorded messages from Saint, North, 9, Chicago, 5, and 4-year-old Psalm.

“Mom, I’m really grateful for you,” Saint began. “I know I’m rude to you a lot, I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything,“ he confessed.

According to Saint, his mom is his favorite family member. “I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that,” he assures.

Kim’s firstborn with rapper Kanye West, North West, said, “Love you. You are the best in the world. You make my day every day.”

In addition to the video card, Kim received handmade cards from them, including the fill-in-the-black card she received from her daughter Chicago. The toddler wrote: “My mom is 22 years old” and “Her favorite food is salad.”

When prompted with the statement “the best thing she cooks is,” Chicago hilariously wrote, Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”

Kardashian then shared a snap of a beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia. “Chi was wrong,” she captioned the pic, “I do cook. LOL.”

The Kardashians and Jenners gathered to celebrate Mother’s Day in a brunch that included platters of fruit, pastries, and traditional beeshees, which are Armenian pancakes.