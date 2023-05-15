Kim Kardashian’s daughter calls out her cooking skills in Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian is sharing some adorable photos on Mother’s Day, including a very sincere revelation from her daughter, Chicago.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story

Kardashian shared various photos over Mother’s Day, including a worksheet that Chicago filled out, containing various snippets of information on her mom. The sheet has some prompts, with kids filling out the answers as best as they can. While filling in the prompt: “The best thing she cooks is,” Chicago wrote, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.” Kardashian was shocked by the response, writing “OMG” and a laughing crying emoji. Other funny answers found in the sheet include the fact that Chicago thinks her mom is 22 (prompting a “Wow, I feel seen!” from Kardashian) and the fact that the two play together a lot.

Over the course of the day, Kardashian shared some of her Mother’s Day activities. In one clip, she showed her followers that she can cook, filming herself making some Beeshees (Armenian pancakes) for her children. “Chi was wrong. I do cook, LOL,” she wrote over the image.

Kardashian’s day concluded with a present from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who made all of the moms in the family. Her own video featured messages from her kids. sharing how much they loved her and how special she is to them.

Kim Kardashian has four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

