Kim Kardashian celebrates her son Psalm’s birthday in Universal Studios

Kim Kardashian made sure to give her son a memorable fourth birthday. This past week, Kardashian was photographed carrying her son Psalm on her back as the two hung out in Universal Studios.

Kim Kardashian and her sons at Universal Studios

The photos show Kardashian looking comfortable and stylish for the occasion, wearing baggy jeans, Nike shoes, and a black graphic tee. She had her hair up in a ponytail and looked determined as she walked through The Simpsons section of the amusement park. Psalm wore an orange sweater and some camo pants. The two were accompanied by Saint West, Psalm’s 7-year-old brother.

Kardashian often posts adorable content featuring her kids. Her last post shows Saint and Psalm cuddling as they watch TV. She captioned it: “Besties.”

Over the past week, Kardashian was spotted at the Lakers game with her mom, Kris Jenner. The two enjoyed the game over the course of the evening and shared some photos and stories on social media, including a photo of Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend. Thompson plays for the Lakers and was smiling for the photo, which read “Yes, go Lakers!”

Kardashian has been spotted in multiple games, which has prompted various people to wonder if she’s dating one of the players.

