Khloé Kardashian was reportedly planning to marry Tristan Thompson after all

HOLA! USA recently reported how during an episode of HULU’S The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed to her sister Kim Kardashian that Tristan Thompson proposed to her but rejected him because she would be ashamed to call him her fiance.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recounted. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

©HULU/ The Kardashians





However, new reports have emerged, and it seems the mom of two might have secretly said “yes.” According to E! News, the reality tv personality and businesswoman rejected Tristan’s proposal in December 2019, but sources confirmed the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021.

Kardashian wore her engagement ring for nine months but finally called it quit when she learned that Tristan had impregnated Maralee Nichols. Maralee welcomed Theo Thompson in December 2021, a month before she and Tristan hired a surrogate to carry their newborn.

At the time, the NBA player publicly apologized to Kardashian and admitted that he was Theo’s dad. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA player wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Khloé welcomed a baby boy with Tristan in 2022. Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”