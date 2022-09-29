Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloé Kardashian; she rejected marrying him

Tristan Thompson tried to marry Khloé Kardashian while reportedly dating multiple women. In a recent episode of HULU’s The Kardashians, the mom of two revealed to older sister Kim Kardashian that the NBA player proposed to her, but she ultimately rejected him. Khloé also opted to keep it a secret.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us,” Kim told Khloé. “And I asked him months later ... the night after I thought it happened, and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?’”

During the show’s confessional, Kim explained further. “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me, and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama, so this was last Valentine’s Day. And then I called him the day after, and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!” she shared.

Khloé then revealed the reason why she said “no.”

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recounted. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Kim told Khloé, “I get it, that it’s super draining, and I’m sorry. You don’t deserve this, and that’s what sucks because you’re the best person. Seriously. You’re the best girlfriend, wife; I tell everyone ... you are a better person than anyone that I know.”

The 38-year-old reality tv star and businesswoman opened up about how Tristan’s serial cheating impacted her mental well-being. “Going through what I went through was Tristan was incredibly hard,” she said in a confessional. “The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love, someone. This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple; we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy; we did all these things together. And so, learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”