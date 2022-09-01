Khloé Kardashian is embracing being a mom of two

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson, and she is loving the journey of being a mom of two. The Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson told Elle she is taking the role seriously. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told the publication.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person,” so “being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said, adding, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

©Khloe Kardashian





According to E! News, the reality tv star is “thrilled” with the family’s new addition because she “wanted this for so long.” As reported by the publication, an insider said it has been “a dream come true” for Kardashian and True. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source shares. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister.”

The person also said the Good American founder is happy about True’s reaction. “She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the source explained. “She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”

Kardashian and Thompson conceived True’s sibling “in November“ 2021, a month before Tristan fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. Tristan’s first son is a 5-year-old son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.