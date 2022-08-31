Khloé Kardashian says she loves ‘everything’ about being a mom of 2

Khloé Kardashian has spoken publicly about the second child she welcomed via surrogate with Tristan Thompson for the first time. The boy, whose name has not been released, was reportedly born on August 5th.



In an interview with Elle, the Good American founder gushed about how much she loves being a mom of 2. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said. “I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” the 37-year-old continued.

While Kardashian is a businesswoman, she takes her job as a mother just as seriously. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young,” she explained.

The reality star, who has already been raising daughter True Thompson the last 4 years admitted, “It’s super scary,” she assured, “I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Kardashian also has the help of little True, who has reportedly been their lending a tiny hand.



Koko’s second child didn’t come without drama. Tristan was caught cheating for what is known to be third time when it was revealed that Maralee Nichols welcomed his baby boy in December 2020.

Khloé and Tristan’s son was conceived in November, so the surrogate and Nichols were pregnant at the same time for a short while. The serial cheater, who reportedly hasn’t made any effort to meet Nichols son, tried to deny paternity until he finally came clean, publicly apologizing to Khloé for the humiliation he caused her.

