Kim Kardashian finally reacts to her ‘nobody wants to work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts following the intense backlash she received from her “work” comments, during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

The viral moment was addressed during the new trailer for season two of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashian,’ in which Kim shows her reaction to the criticism, as she did not imagine that people would have negative comments about it.

In the trailer, Khloé Kardashian can be seen talking to Kim. “You saw all the backlash on the Variety interview?” Kim asks, to which Khloé responds, “No one sympathizes with you.”

The famous Kardashian said she is “mortified,” adding, “I do understand why people were upset.” The controversy started when Kim was asked during the interview about the “best advice for women in the business.”

“Get your f—king a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments,” she declared at the time.

But her message to other working women did not stop at just light criticism, as the popular family was called out for allegedly violating labor laws in 2021. Many online users also talked about their negative experiences working for the family, and others said she was out of touch, pointing out her financial privilege.