What Kim Kardashian is looking for in her next relationship

Kim Kardashian is single and reportedly ready to mingle, but she’s not rushing into anything. Following her split from Pete Davidson, insiders have been sharing juicy details about what could be next for the 41-year-old’s love life.





A source told Hollywood Life, “Kim is single and ready to mingle.” But, “she does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love. Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious.”

They also talked about her plans when it comes to Kanye West, “Kim has spoken to Kanye about the way he treated Pete on several occasions. She explained how difficult he made things for her and she hopes he would treat her next relationship with complete respect,” the insider said. “What he did to Pete was uncalled for and although she has her apprehensions, she isn’t going to let Kanye control her life. She’s not dating at the moment, but if it happens, it happens. However, it won’t be a decision she takes lightly.”

Someone older

A source told E! Kim, who was accused of drought violations, is ready to date, but it has to be someone that understands her life and respects her freedom. She’s also looking to date someone older, after her 13-year age gap with the Saturday Night Live comedian. “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” the source said.

As you can imagine, a source told E! Kim, “has plenty of options,” and “all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.”



It’s not the first time age has come up since the split. A source told Page Six source, “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.” “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”