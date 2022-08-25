The Kardashian-Jenner family was more than ready for the celebration of Kylie Jenner’s latest release of her popular brand, Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

The celebrity family attended the highly anticipated event in support of Kylie, each bringing their own unique style, including Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who was by her mom’s side as they entered the red carpet for the launch.