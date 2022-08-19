North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride

It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record a video for social media.

The mother-daughter duo were singing along to Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace on the Floor,’ joined by Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick. And while they seemed to be having fun, the 9-year-old asked her mom to stop filming when Kim said “sing it!” to the girls.

“Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!” North said in frustration. Kim seemed to be having fun and kept laughing as North was clearly not enjoying being filmed. Penelope was smiling to the camera while her cousin kept screaming and throwing her hands in the air.

Online users pointed out that Kim likes being in front of the camera, but North might not enjoy the attention all the time, and was evidently not having fun at that moment. Kim had previously said that North “had it with the people taking pictures of her” following the fashion show in Paris.

However, North does enjoy creating her own content and spending time with her mom while filming fun videos, as she recently transformed Kim into a ‘Minion’ with her makeup skills, using different palettes and even completing the look with the signature glasses and the perfect eyeshadow for her lips, in blue, pink and silver.