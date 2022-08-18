Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian and North West, Martha Stewart, and more

It’s Thursday! Which means the weekend is just around the corner. To get the party started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. From North West yelling at Kim Kardashian, to Martha Stewart’s restaurant opening: check out the 10 best celerity TikToks of the week
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim tries to make a TikTok while driving North and Penelope Disick but ends up getting yelled at.
2. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton wins the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.
@parishilton
So sorry to everyone else but I win this trend 👑💖✨ #Sliving 🔥♬ teenage dirtbag. wheetus - jj
3. Rosalía
La Rosalía reacts to some of the best Motomami outfits at her concert.
@rosalia
#dúo con @zunshis #motomamitour♬ BIZCOCHITO - ROSALÍA
4. Kim and North
Kim and North West go zip lining and the Skims founder gets terrified while crossing a bridge.
@kimandnorth
zipling adventures 🌲♬ Paradise - Ikson
5. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart opens her first restaurant in Las Vegas. Of course, her friend Snoop Dogg was there to support her.
@marthastewart
My brand new restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart is now open at the Paris Hotel in Vegas! Here’s a sneak peak… #learnfrommartha#howmarthadoesit#livelikemartha#marthastewart#restaurant#thebedford#snoopdogg#ellenpompeo#lasvegas#harrystyles @snoopdogg @ellenpompeo @marthastewartliving♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles
6. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez continues to prove she is one of the best celebs on the app.
7. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne reunites with her ex Tana Mongeau.
@bellathorne
Shaking things up @Tana Mongeau♬ original sound - Bella Thorne
8. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster sing to Travis Scott’s song “Mamacita.”
@kyliejenner
my best friendddd 😫😍♬ Mamacita - Travis Scott
9. Dwayne Johnson
The Rock walks down a hall and proves how yoked he is with a tight outfit.
@therock
Time to shake the mood and lay down some vibe ~ cos we got work to do🕺🏽😊 Kickin’ off our exciting #Teremana CHRISTMAS shoot 🎅🏾🥃🎄 Let’s get to work team. ~Dwanta♬ Stayin Alive - Bee Gees
10. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod exploses Derek Jeter’s fridge.
@arod13
OJ + Lucky Charms = The Breakfast of Champions 🤷♂️😂 @espn♬ original sound - AROD