Martha Stewart
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian and North West, Martha Stewart, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Thursday! Which means the weekend is just around the corner. To get the party started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. From North West yelling at Kim Kardashian, to Martha Stewart’s restaurant opening: check out the 10 best celerity TikToks of the week




1. Kim Kardashian

Kim tries to make a TikTok while driving North and Penelope Disick but ends up getting yelled at.



2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton wins the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.


3. Rosalía

La Rosalía reacts to some of the best Motomami outfits at her concert.



4. Kim and North

Kim and North West go zip lining and the Skims founder gets terrified while crossing a bridge.


5. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart opens her first restaurant in Las Vegas. Of course, her friend Snoop Dogg was there to support her.


6. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez continues to prove she is one of the best celebs on the app.



7. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne reunites with her ex Tana Mongeau.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster sing to Travis Scott’s song “Mamacita.”

9. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock walks down a hall and proves how yoked he is with a tight outfit.


10. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod exploses Derek Jeter’s fridge.


