Pet of the week: These rescue dogs are showing their acting skills in hilarious PSA

Envy, Zain and Trek are three of the most adorable dogs you will ever meet. These rescue pups from Pennsylvania are showcasing their talent on social media, showing the tricks they are constantly learning and proving what a loving family they are.

But this is not all, the cute furry friends have recently gone viral for a series of clips showing a very informative PSA titled “Heyyy Stranger.” Two of the pups can be seen rehearsing a dialogue, with one of them explaining the reasons why it’s not a smart idea to talk to strangers, no matter how friendly they seem.

The first part of the series already has 4.3 million views on TikTok. “Let’s see if a stranger asks you to get in his van, would you?” one of the dogs asks, and the other responds “Absolutely I love meeting new friends,” giving even more reasons why he should say no from the beginning.

The second video begins with the two dogs role playing, and it seems one of them has a hard time saying no after being offered candy. Achieving 10.9 million views so far and many sweet comments.

“All my fav candy, I’d probably get in too,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Such talented doggos. Very well done, amazing acting skills,” adding “They should show this in schools.”

The family of dogs are known for having fun with their owner Kelly while making their entertaining videos, including very helpful tips, including a demonstration video that shows “Everything you need to know to crate train your dog.”

Watch more of their videos here!