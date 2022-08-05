Pet of the week: Meet Goose, the talented dog that sings along to the piano

It’s not everyday that we get to see a dog with a passion for music, while some of our pets of the week are gifted athletes and some have inspiring stories, Goose the dog is known for his singing voice.

This adorable pooch and his 19-year-old owner quickly went viral on TikTok, after performing a special rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen. And while we are still not sure of how Goose started to sing along to the songs his owner plays for him, he is definitely having fun with the lyrics, as he can be seen impatiently waiting for the song to start.

“Maybe he is freddie mercury reincarnated,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He’s got better pitch than most people omg,” adding “NOT HIM MATCHING THE PITCH WHAT.”

“Hallelujah performed by Goose,” another video reads, while a different clip shows him singing along to ‘Drops of Jupiter’ with his owner, who revealed that she is “a college student living on campus” but she visits Goose every week.

The viral video has gained over 6 million views and online users can’t get enough of his singing skills, as they are constantly asking for more song requests, praising the talented pup for his skills.

“Welcome back to my dog won’t quit harassing me until I play the piano,” his owner wrote in the video, adding that “his passion is surreal.”