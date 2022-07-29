Pet of the week: How this stray dog got hired as Hyundai’s car consultant

This week, we are telling the story of Tucson Prime, one of Brazil’s most beloved dogs, after going viral for his heartwarming story. And while his journey as an employee of Hyundai began in 2020, this pup continues to promote adoption and has encouraged many people to support many animals just like him.

Named after the top-selling car in the dealership, Tucson was seen multiple times outside by the staff, as he craved for some human love and attention. But it was only until showroom manager Emerson Mariano took him home to give him a bath, food and even a name.

Ever since that day Tucson became an honorary employee of the dealership, with many people visiting him while he guards the showroom, as he turned into a great asset for the company and a friendly face for all the staff, as they continue to show some of the sweetest moments with him on Instagram.

“Our new member is about one year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers,” the first post from his adoption reads.

Now Tucson has over 180.000 followers on social media and has helped many stray dogs, delivering food and toy donations to organizations that need the support. Following his story, another adorable dog was adopted by a different dealership in Brazil, Vision Carway, quickly becoming another celebrity dog and helping sales skyrocket while welcoming customers and posting about his days at the company.