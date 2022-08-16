Latino and Indigenous TikTokers are proving to the world that sustainability practices can be inexpensive and be done in a short time. Social media creators are using the app to promote environmental preservation while also preserving their culture and ancestry.

Eco-friendly living is more than a trend; it is a genuine lifestyle that positively impacts the planet. “There’s a lot of pessimism on the news and social media, and I want to provide a hopeful outlook,” Alex (@ecofreako) told Gizmodo.

Alex, a Mexican-Colombian college freshman, is studying environmental science, as reported by the website. “I hope to spread awareness about issues involving the climate crisis and inspire people to take action,” they said.

Another immigrant who takes sustainability very seriously is Pulasu (@pulasu.co), a Colombian content creator and business owner. “It starts with talking to your family about what it is or starting a movement with your younger siblings,” Pulasu said, referring to how they were able to teach their family about climate change.

Isaias Hernandez (@queerbrownvegan) is using their platform to share how to repurpose home products. Hernandez reuses empty bottles and cans for plants, food storage, and composting. Also turns old t-shirts into dish rags. Packaging waste is a big thing for Isaias, who encourages viewers to go to a refill store with empty containers and fill them with deodorants, shampoo, and even food.

Hernandez, the son of Mexican immigrants, told Gizomo how seeing them upcycling made a considerable impact. “They were really big on emphasizing the concept of maximizing, which is upcycling natural materials,” Hernandez said, revealing his mother taught him about fermentation.

“There needs to be an acknowledgment that this is repackaged poverty.” He added, “My goal is to provide introductory forms of environmental education to people who come from low-income backgrounds that may not see themselves as modern-day environmentalists.”

“It’s not so much about buying green products but rather creatively redesigning your relationship with how you use them,” Isaias said.

According to the Tiktokers, Indigenous people are the OGs when giving natural resources multiple chances and uses. “I feel like indigenous people all over the world are the real caretakers of the planet. They’ve known Mother Earth for a long time; their ancestors have passed down the knowledge of how to take care of her,” added Pulasu.