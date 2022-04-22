For almost 50 years, Earth Day has been at the epicenter of global change, green initiative and sustainability. It is almost impossible for brands to ignore the consequences that unhealthy chemicals and seamy manufacturers have on the environment. More beauty brands are joining the environmental bandwagon to a cleaner and safer Earth. Natural skin care products can be the answer to skin health, especially when your go-to drugstore is no longer offering ultimate results. We have roundup the most organic and clean conscious beauty brands that will refresh your skin, hair and overall glow.