Skincare tips for how to look gorgeous at any age

No matter your age, taking care of your skin is the most important thing you can do to look and feel your best! To be completely transparent, if you want to look luminous in your 60s and beyond, you need to start to care about your skin as early as your 20s —and sunscreen in your teenage years will be awesome too!

Dr. Mark McKenna, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of OVME Aesthetics, shared with HOLA! USA his top tips for the products and services every person needs – no matter their age!

If you are in your 20s

FOCUS ON: Skincare Routine – Start a base structure for your skincare routine

“Antioxidants, as found in the OVME Boost, help to brighten the skin while preventing daily damage. Sunscreen is the most important investment you can make in your skin at an early age to stave off wrinkles, sun spots, and overall damage that happens—daily use is paramount. For a treatment, HydraFacials are the baseline to bring out the best in your skin for the rest of your life.”

If you are in your 30s

FOCUS ON: Prevention – BOTOX is your new best friend

“This is the perfect time to start treatments that really help boost that slowing cellular turnover. Think chemical peels, RF micro-needling, and PhotoFacials, which can also help with skin discoloration.”

If you are in your 40s

FOCUS ON: Firmness – Combat all these changes is a two-pronged approach: home products & studio treatments