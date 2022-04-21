Skincare tips for how to look gorgeous at any age

No matter your age, taking care of your skin is the most important thing you can do to look and feel your best! To be completely transparent, if you want to look luminous in your 60s and beyond, you need to start to care about your skin as early as your 20s —and sunscreen in your teenage years will be awesome too!
Dr. Mark McKenna, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of OVME Aesthetics, shared with HOLA! USA his top tips for the products and services every person needs – no matter their age!
If you are in your 20s
FOCUS ON: Skincare Routine – Start a base structure for your skincare routine
- “Antioxidants, as found in the OVME Boost, help to brighten the skin while preventing daily damage. Sunscreen is the most important investment you can make in your skin at an early age to stave off wrinkles, sun spots, and overall damage that happens—daily use is paramount. For a treatment, HydraFacials are the baseline to bring out the best in your skin for the rest of your life.”
If you are in your 30s
FOCUS ON: Prevention – BOTOX is your new best friend
- “This is the perfect time to start treatments that really help boost that slowing cellular turnover. Think chemical peels, RF micro-needling, and PhotoFacials, which can also help with skin discoloration.”
If you are in your 40s
FOCUS ON: Firmness – Combat all these changes is a two-pronged approach: home products & studio treatments
- “The loss of elasticity and volume becomes more noticeable at this time in your life, causing more pronounced wrinkles and volume loss in the cheeks, lips, or under the eyes. Plus, sun damage that has amassed over the last few decades can take its toll and even lead to conditions like melasma. At home, add hyaluronic acid into your routine and a serum. For treatments, restore the fullness of your skin with fillers, stop those fine lines from turning into deep valleys with regular BOTOX, and start to invest in Laser Resurfacing — the holy grail of treatments that almost seems like you’re aging in reverse.”
If you are in your 50s
FOCUS ON: Routine – 50’s are the new 30’s for women who stay on top of their skincare
- “This time is about retention of your skin’s moisture and elasticity. Menopause causes a decline of estrogen, which results in the loss of moisture and volume on the face. Your skin may become more sensitive and age spots more prominent. Fillers and neurotoxins will help, but laser maintenance is a must! And if you haven’t jumped into the PRP (platelet-rich plasma) realm, this is a bonus to treatments like RF Microneedling to enhance cellular turnover.”
If you are in your 60s and beyond
FOCUS ON: Retention – Skincare can get gentler, and your focus should be on treatments (i.e., LASER!)
- “Focus on hydration at home (moisturizers, serums), and coming in for collagen boosting treatments at least three times a year.”
