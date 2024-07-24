Photos: Inside Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto’s Wedding [Exclusive]

Irina Baeva’s exclusive interview with HOLA! is creating a lot of buzz as she shared her version of events following their well-publicized breakup. One of the most remarkable things she revealed was that they were happily living together and married until just a few days before Gabriel Soto unexpectedly announced their breakup. The “Aventurera” actress found their breakup odd since only a few months earlier; they had exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.

© © Luis de la Luz

“We got married on March 27 and had a ceremony, a wedding, a spiritual ceremony,” Baeva said, detailing the moment they finally tied the knot after getting engaged in 2020. “We did it (the wedding) during Holy Week (Semana Santa), in Acapulco, at Gabriel’s house. We did this surrounded by a very intimate circle,” she added.

© © Luis de la Luz Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva had a very intimate wedding ceremony

See for the first time a video from Irina and Gabriel's wedding

Given that the couple was happy and recently married, his breakup announcement was shocking. Irina believed that everything could be resolved despite challenges like any other couple. However, it seems the star of telenovelas like "Vencer la culpa" did not see it that way.

© © Luis de la Luz Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto’s Wedding

The wedding was attended by witnesses, close friends, and family members, including his daughters, Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda, from his relationship with Geraldine Bazán. “The girls, Gabriel’s closest family, his cousin with his family, and three of my closest friends were also there with me,” Irina told HOLA!. Even her parents and sister knew about our wedding plans.

“We shared it with our families, my parents, my sister, with them, with Gabriel’s family, with all of Gabriel’s family. We shared the photos, shared the news. It was very small, very symbolic, it was for us, more than anything because we made the decision.”

© © Luis de la Luz Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto exchanged rings and vows

After being engaged for four years, the couple decided it was time to exchange rings and vows. We decided that after so much back and forth, trying to figure out how to do our wedding, we realized that the only people who really mattered in this were us. That’s why we wanted to do it this way. We did everything by hand, basically, flowers, the venue. We exchanged words of love like vows, we exchanged rings.”

© © Luis de la Luz These were their wedding bands

After the spiritual ceremony, they planned a civil wedding to make their union official under Mexican law. In fact, everything was planned, though some details were pending due to her nationality. It was a matter of time to sort out the documents and proceed with the legal wedding. “We had talked to a judge and initiated the process because it’s somewhat bureaucratic for foreigners, needing an apostille for a birth certificate, having it translated by an expert, and getting it stamped. All the documentation, all this process had been started.”

© © Luis de la Luz The couple had a very intimate ceremony

However, timing and procedures complicated their plans. “We postponed the signing date because you need to notify everything in advance, and honestly, our work can be a bit complicated since I was filming. Choosing a day amid constant changes was difficult, which is why we didn’t reach that step,” Irina added.

According to Irina Baeva they had plans for a civil wedding

“I saw myself as a mom”

The actress from telenovelas like “Vino el amor” shared that they also had plans to start a family. Although he is already the father of two girls, they had discussed the idea of having a child together, something Irina longed for. “We had always talked about it, and I think that, definitely, not only have I mentioned it on several occasions, but he has also mentioned it himself. It was one of the things we discussed from the beginning of our relationship because people who know me know that I am the most family-oriented person.”

“Of course, I saw myself as a mom, absolutely, and it’s my dream to be a mom someday when God blesses me with that; I hope he does. And yes, we had discussed it, even though Gabriel already has two daughters who are definitely part of the family; they were always with us. So, yes, we had talked about having a child together in the future,” she stated.