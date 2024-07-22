Irina Baeva opens up about her breakup with Gabriel Soto; 'I've never cheated

Irina Baeva has addressed the end of her relationship with Gabriel Soto for the first time. In an exclusive interview with HOLA!, Baeva addressed the relationship without shying away from any details, revealing that Soto's statement discussing the end of their relationship wasn't approved by her.

Beava shares that while she knew about the breakup, she wasn't informed about the decision to make the announcement publicly. "The statement was published without my consent. I didn't write it, I don't know why my name is there," she said.

"Yes, I was notified and yes, I was taken by surprise since we were still together days before."

The actress also addressed rumors of infidelity that had been plaguing her personal life. She made it clear that these rumors weren't based on anything factual. "Never, in any of my relationships, have I ever cheated. People who know me know that I am the most loyal person and that there's no room for others when I'm building a life with someone and I'm building my family," she said.

Gabriel Soto's statement confirmed their break-up

On July 17th, Soto shared a statement on social media confirming his breakup with Irina Baeva. The two had been together for five years. "Through this message, with the deepest form of love and respect, we want to communicate that after several years of love, support, and commitment, we've decided to conclude our relationship. It's been years of learning and sharing experiences that will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We will always be grateful for them."

Soto made it clear in the statement that the breakup was mutual. He also asked for the public and the media to respect their privacy. "This decision was made after several months of reflection, with wisdom and maturity. The motives will stay with our inner circle. We're grateful for everyone's respect and discretion," he concluded, signing the statement with his signature and Baeva's.