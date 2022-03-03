Spring is around the corner, and like every season, we need to prepare in advance for the changes our skin will experience. As the weather warms with the local climate on the horizon, now it’s the perfect time to reevaluate your skincare routine and make sure it’s set for the season ahead.

If you are wondering how you can transition your skin from cold, dry weather to warmer temps — and protect your glow? Dr. Mark McKenna, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of OVME Aesthetics, has shared with HOLA! USA five tips to get your skin bright and glowing for Spring 2022.