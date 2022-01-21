Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares shares tips on finding the best mascara for every eyelash type

Due to the coronavirus pandemic showcasing our makeup is challenging behind the face masks, but luckily, there’s nothing blocking our eyes, and we can still rock the most fabulous looks this year.

We are a few weeks into 2022. The number of beauty launches already in the market is beyond exciting; among them is the newest Sephora Collection makeup launch – an incredible $12 mascara – that promises definition and volume while supporting your lash health.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara

Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares shared with HOLA! USA her expert tips for achieving great looks using this new product. “I love it when I find a great multi-tasking product – and the new SEPHORA COLLECTION Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara definitely does it all!” she assures. “This long-lasting mascara separates lashes for instant definition (thanks to the different-sized fibers in its brush) and has a buildable formula to create a high-impact, volumized look. Plus, the retail price is such a steal!

According to the Cuban-American beauty expert, “one other thing that makes this product so special is that it gives you fuller-looking, well-defined lashes.” Solares said that “its vegan formula is enriched with plant-based proteins, whose structure is similar to keratin, to smooth and condition lashes.”

Achieving a selfie-worthy eye look using this new mascara is easier than ever. “A game-changing mascara application tip for va-va-voom lashes is to begin your application at the root of your lashes and gently wiggle the wand back and forth horizontally as you apply,” Melinda suggests. “This ensures that the roots of your lashes are coated so the volume can build from the base and the mascara can work its magic!”

Finding the best mascara for every eyelash type can be tricky; luckily, Melinda knows a trick or two on finding a product that works for you. “I recommend that you start by identifying the type of mascara brush you prefer because ease of application based on your lash type makes a huge difference in the overall outcome,” she told us. “If you are not sure what you like yet, the SEPHORA COLLECTION is a really great place to start with several mascara options, all under $20!”

“For example, if you have shorter lashes, you may prefer a narrow brush like the SEPHORA COLLECTION Lashcraft Defining Mascara. However, if you have longer lashes, you may prefer a fluffy brush that covers more ground like the SEPHORA COLLECTION Size Up Mascara,” the expert continued. “What I love about the new SEPHORA COLLECTION Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara is that the brush incorporates the best of both worlds so it makes for a universally loved mascara that works for anyone!”