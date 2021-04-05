Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her lavish beauty routine for glowing skin

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing her step-by-step beauty routine, which includes clean and nontoxic products, however if you want to have soft and glowing skin like the beautiful actress, this skincare treatment will set you back $900 in total.

The 48-year-old star and entrepreneur detailed her guide to everyday skincare and wellness for Vogue, while sipping a protein-packed smoothie made with nut milk and almond butter.

Gwyneth described herself as a “massive exfoliation junkie, starting with some gentle exfoliation to boost circulation, with the help of Goop’s wood-handled brush ($20).

Following up with a vital product for her routine to remove dead skin cells, the Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator ($125).

©Goop



Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

After wiping the product from her face, Gwyneth uses a few drops of the magical Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum($185) which she absolutely loves, and a Hydrating Eye Mask by Jillian Dempsey($75) for a “special occasion.”

Gwyneth also uses the luxurious 24-karat Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar ($195) praised by Alicia Keys, Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross, as it helps to lift and tone tired skin.

©Jillian Dempsey



Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar

She also uses Weleda Skin Food moisturizer ($19) and Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen ($29) which she applies religiously.

And adding just a bit more moisturizer for her routine, Gwyneth uses Goopglow Glow Lotion ($58), and finishes up with some Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($20).

©Goop



Goopglow Glow Lotion

The actress confessed that for her “less is more,” and that’s why she focuses more on skincare and has a pretty minimal makeup routine.

That includes Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick ($68), Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm ($28), Kosas The Big Clean Mascara ($26) and Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil ($26).