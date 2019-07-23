Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer

When it comes to beating the summer heat, styling your hair can be tricky. From humidity to scorching temperatures, a little sweat can easily ruin your fresh Kate Middleton-inspired blowout—enter the ponytail. Ponytails are a quick and easy way to stay cool, while keeping your hair out of your face, though, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s hard to avoid looking like a founding father. Thankfully, Queen Letizia just served a master class on how to rock a chic ponytail this season.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Queen Letizia of Spain styled her dark tresses up into a smart ponytail, perfect for summer, on July 23

The royal mom-of-two stepped out on Tuesday, July 23, for a busy day of engagements in Spain, styling her glossy tresses up in perhaps one of the most stylish, yet simple, ponytails we’ve seen to date. Letizia separated her shorter layers from the ponytail and swept them off to the right side of her head. The isolated portion was then tucked behind her right ear, while her longer locks were pulled back into a smooth mid-height wrap ponytail. The tail appears to have been blown-out, leaving the royal’s tail with a cute bounce.

Letizia’s summer hairstyle teamed perfectly with her pink button detail sheath dress by Michael Kors, which she previously wore during her 2018 visit to the United States. The Queen’s dress and sleeveless frock highlighted her toned arms. Letizia completed her pretty pink look with matching pumps, a silver thin belt at the waist, and her Gold and Roses double dagger earrings.

©GettyImages GALLERY



The Spanish royal and swimmer Ona Carbonell rocked similar hairstyles at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

The fashionable royal, 46, and her husband King Felipe VI received Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell, who won three medals during the recent World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Tuesday. Ona twinned with the Queen styling her hair up into a ponytail for the royal audience.

