Say goodbye to the ‘wear it once’ culture with these sustainable practices

Sustainable practices are the new classic! Being creative and finding multiple ways to wear your pieces is the best way to once for all say goodbye to the “wear it once” culture. According to public data shared by Panaprium, the average American throws away 70 pounds of clothing every year, and it is time to give Mother Earth a break.

Being a fashion icon in every level of life sounds like goals, but honestly, re-wearing the statement outfit that received thousands of likes on Instagram isn’t bad when: 1- you are helping the environment and 2- you are sharing with your followers some mindblowing ways on how to do it.

©GettyImages



Take care of your closet: it’s time to say goodbye to the ‘wear it once’ culture

To help us all implement conscious practices, our friends from Lucy and Yak shared with HOLA! USA their top tips towards breaking away from using your clothes one time. From mixing and matching to accessorizing, these tips will save your closet and your purse.

As “how to shop more sustainably” (+133%) and “top sustainable clothing brands” (+55%) searches have increased over the last 90 days, as reported in the Keyword Tool Data, it seems Americans are trying to tackle the wear it once culture by force in 2022.

With the first month of the year being open to mindfulness and healing, why are individuals spending this time trolling the web for new outfits and only wearing them once?

Let’s ask the question one more time! Why are people only wearing it once?

For many choosing an #OOTD (outfit of the day) can be a time-consuming process, and on average, women spend 16 minutes of their weekday mornings deciding what to wear, according to Glamour. With so many of your wardrobe pieces not cutting your OOTD, this results in the average American throwing away 70 pounds of clothing every year.

©GettyImages



Used clothes sit in a landfill in the desert. In the nearby free trade zone of Iquique, 29,178 tons of used clothing arrived in 2021 through October. About 50 importers sell the best pieces from them, while the others - an estimated 40 percent - sort them out. (to dpa “Chile’s Atacama Desert: Graveyard for Used Clothes”)

Whether it’s due to fear of judgment or financial status, opting only to wear an outfit once is not sustainable. So how can you confidently wear your outfits more than once while changing things up?