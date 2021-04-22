Each year on April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day, a date to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Unfortunately, in our household, we have products that harm the planet, but luckily we can start choosing brands that offer the eco-friendly version of what we use the most.

We curated a list of our favorite brands and products and how they are working towards minimizing their footprint in the environment with recyclable packaging, natural formulas, and so much more.

Overall Sustainable Beauty Brands

Bliss

Bliss believes that taking care of ourselves and the environment is essential to achieving a higher state of happiness. As such, the brand prioritizes the well-being of people, animals, and the planet in all they do. Bliss is dedicated to making health, well-being, and equality fundamental for all. The brand thoughtfully creates products, ensuring no living beings are harmed in the process.

Bliss develops all formulas and packaging to minimize their impact on the planet consciously, and they are certified by PETA and TerraCycle for their initiatives. In 2021, the brand is looking forward to receiving a B-Corp certification.

FEKKAI

, a legendary celebrity hairstylist and fierce advocate of environmentally conscious practices, has taken his passions and channeled them into his new haircare range, FEKKAI. The high-performance salon-tested collection includes twenty shampoos, conditioners, and treatments, across six ranges addressing various hair types and concerns. The formulas of the salon-grade products have a wide range of natural ingredients, including green coconut water, vegetable-derived polymers, cold-pressed olive oil, and rice proteins. As the founder of National Clean Beauty Day (June 4th), the brand has ensured that every bottle is made with 95% high-grade repurposed plastic and is 100% recyclable. Each product is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, and 100% vegan and gluten-free.

This year, FEKKAI is partnering with Green Circle Salons and Plastic Bank to prevent plastic bottles from the world’s oceans.

HEY HUMANS

Co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith, Hey Humans is a brand on a mission to bring change to the world and has committed itself to delivering the highest standards of products while caring about the planet and all that inhabit it. The Hey Humans collection features products that are highly efficacious loaded with powerful naturally derived ingredients, yet gentle and safe for all humans. This is the first personal care brand to be plastic free, with packaging designed to be 100% recyclable or 100% biodegradable. The Hey Humans collection is cruelty free, vegan, and made without harmful chemicals.

Sand & Sky Sustainable Beauty – Clean Sands. Clear Skies.

As a clean beauty brand with locally sourced botanicals, Sand & Sky makes it a mission to tread lightly at every step of the journey. From bush to bathroom, the brand is committed to protecting the environment and giving back to local communities while creating clean skincare that works. How Sand & Sky is taking positive action: responsible sourcing, no-nasties formulas, recyclable packaging, cruelty-free & (almost) vegan.

L’Oréal Paris

The brand’s new global sustainability program, “L’Oréal For the Future, Because our Planet is Worth It,” focuses on reducing its carbon footprint by 50% and contributes 10 million Euros to environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world.

These latest ambitions build on the brand’s achievements since 2020 including 93% of L’Oréal Paris’ new & renovated products were improved based on the life cycle methodology. 11,453 sustainable sourcing beneficiaries were developed for raw materials. Between 2005 and 2020, L’Oréal Paris factories and distribution centers had reduced CO2 emissions by 82%, water consumption by 44%, and waste generation by 35%. L’Oréal had 11 carbon neutral factories, among 26 factories.

The brand’s new ambitious goals for 2030 include a variety of things such as, 100% of the plastic used will be recycled and recyclable, 100% of the brand’s biobased ingredients will be sustainably sourced, and 100% of the brand’s factories will be carbon neutral. The brand will offer a full selection of waterless haircare products such as 2 in 1 products and will encourage waterless hair care.

Love Beauty and Planet

Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet 2030 global sustainability commitments includes the launch of their first ever aluminum refillable hair care sold at mass retail. Today, Love Beauty and Planet has committed to 100% recyclable, refillable or compostable products and packaging and net zero emissions.

Eco-friendly And Sustainable Products