Every year summer-borne trends appear with new tropical-inspired swimwear proposals. But this year sustainable brands are bringing a new wave of eco-friendly swimwear collections to inspire us to live longer days under the sunshine. From swimsuit that can be planted once you are done wearing them to maillots from recycled textiles, there is a slew of brands offering unique swimsuits without compromising environmental efforts. While the most minimalist trend of the year is ahead of us, brands are upping the ante on textile technology and style. Read more to discover the best eco-friendly swimwear brands in the market to prepare you for a tanning session this summer.