Natti Natasha and Danna Paola both rock the same Fendi bikini

Celebrities may have access to all designer pieces, but even they can’t help wearing the same look at some point in time – especially if they have similar taste in fashion. The latest celebs to have a twinning moment are Natti Natasha and Danna Paola, who showed they have similar preferences when it comes to swimwear. Natti, who seems to be in the U.S. Virgin Islands caused a stir on social media some time ago when she posted a sexy photo wearing a teeny Fendi monogram bikini.

©@stardollnatti



Natti looked stunning in a teeny swimsuit by Fendi

In the snap, the Dominican singer had zero-makeup and solely accessorized with a straw sun hat to protect her face from the sun’s harmful rays. The Fantasias singer appeared sitting down on a boat with a seductive stare and a smirk on her face.

Recently, the Elite actress also sported a similar-looking swimsuit by Fendi while sunbathing on a lawn. Although her swimsuit isn’t clearly visible, it’s enough to see it’s also a Fendi two-piece similar to the one Natti wore. However, the 24-year-old skipped the hat and instead wore a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and layered necklaces.

©@dannapaolaphoto



Danna Paola also has a preference for designer swimsuits

Aside from sharing their taste in bikinis, the singers are also keen about sharing bikini pics showcasing their bombshell bodies, whether it be from the comfort of their home or at a gorgeous beach. In the past, Natti Natasha has shown her discipline to maintain her fit physique with intensive exercises. The 33-year-old is often enthusiastic about sharing photos and videos of her workouts, which include a variety of moves to target specific areas of her body.

Danna Paola loves to post her dances and choreographed moves, which are a workout in itself. During this time, the Mala Fama has been upping her cardio and dance game on Tik Tok.