Nikki Garcia, the voice of Google Maps has the internet laughing

If you’ve ever wondered who is behind the Spanish voice on Google Maps, it’s a hilarious and talented woman named Nikki Garcia. The singer, songwriter, horse lover, and actress has been going viral with her hilarious videos on social media, where she uses her VoiceOver job as a joke.



Garcia is from Madrid, Spain, and she shares the videos on her Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Last week she shared a hilarious clip arguing with herself. “Who hasn’t argued with themself at some time? Me, several times a day,” she captioned the clip.

Garcia makes jokes about her voice in person too. Per ZYRI, in an interview with Out of the Box, she said taxi drivers are always surprised by how well she imitates the GPS, without knowing that it’s really her. She has also joked on Twitter that she tells her friends not to turn on GPS when they’re taking her places.