Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s summer, and it’s HOT! The weekend is almost here, and to get your party started a little early here’s a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares footage from her birthday party, which included fireworks, a yacht, and Kim Kardashian’s failed attempt at taking a shot.
@kyliejenner
best bday 🦋🦋♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
2. Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel agrees that she is Katy Perry’s doppelganger. Has fans asking, “Why is there never a picture of the both of you next to each other.”
@zooeydeschanel
When you see it 😌♬ origineel geluid - KarDASHian
3. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shares some epic throwbacks with Nicki Hilton while reflecting on her Tomorrowland performance.
@parishilton
Little Teenage Raver Paris would be so proud I got to perform at @Tomorrowland (for the 2nd time!!!) 🥹🥲💖 To hear more about my #Tomorrowland adventure, check out the link in my bio to hear the latest @This Is Paris Podcast episode! 🎶🎧👸🏼🎶⚡️♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith
4. Lizzo
Lizzo does a “Get Ready With Me,” ahead of a bbq.
@lizzo
SHOULD I DO MORE OF THESE #GRWM VIDEOS???!!!! Also dont tell yitty i posted this cus this bodysuit aint drop yet 🤫🤫🤫♬ original sound - lizzo
5. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas has a normal Saturday.
@nickjonas♬ original sound - Nick Jonas
6. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello does a beautiful rendition of the viral TikTok song “I’m Wearing His Boxers.”
@camilacabello
#dúo con @katiegregsonmacleod #Duet i love the original so much i was inspired on the plane and wrote my own version♬ original sound - Katie Gregson-MacLeod
7. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o asks, “does size matter?”
8. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore shows off her stain removal stains.
@drewbarrymore
I do love a stain.♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
9. Justin Bieber
The Biebs shows off his dance skills while on tour.
10. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber shows off how pretty she is.