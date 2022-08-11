Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s summer, and it’s HOT! The weekend is almost here, and to get your party started a little early here’s a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares footage from her birthday party, which included fireworks, a yacht, and Kim Kardashian’s failed attempt at taking a shot.

2. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel agrees that she is Katy Perry’s doppelganger. Has fans asking, “Why is there never a picture of the both of you next to each other.”

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares some epic throwbacks with Nicki Hilton while reflecting on her Tomorrowland performance.

@parishilton Little Teenage Raver Paris would be so proud I got to perform at @Tomorrowland (for the 2nd time!!!) 🥹🥲💖 To hear more about my #Tomorrowland adventure, check out the link in my bio to hear the latest @This Is Paris Podcast episode! 🎶🎧👸🏼🎶⚡️ ♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith

4. Lizzo

Lizzo does a “Get Ready With Me,” ahead of a bbq.