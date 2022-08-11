Lupita Nyong'o
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, Paris Hilton, and more

Watch Kim Kardashian fail to take a shot

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s summer, and it’s HOT! The weekend is almost here, and to get your party started a little early here’s a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares footage from her birthday party, which included fireworks, a yacht, and Kim Kardashian’s failed attempt at taking a shot.


2. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel agrees that she is Katy Perry’s doppelganger. Has fans asking, “Why is there never a picture of the both of you next to each other.”



3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares some epic throwbacks with Nicki Hilton while reflecting on her Tomorrowland performance.


@parishilton

Little Teenage Raver Paris would be so proud I got to perform at @Tomorrowland (for the 2nd time!!!) 🥹🥲💖 To hear more about my #Tomorrowland adventure, check out the link in my bio to hear the latest @This Is Paris Podcast episode! 🎶🎧👸🏼🎶⚡️

♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith

4. Lizzo

Lizzo does a “Get Ready With Me,” ahead of a bbq.


@lizzo

SHOULD I DO MORE OF THESE #GRWM VIDEOS???!!!! Also dont tell yitty i posted this cus this bodysuit aint drop yet 🤫🤫🤫

♬ original sound - lizzo

5. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has a normal Saturday.



6. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello does a beautiful rendition of the viral TikTok song “I’m Wearing His Boxers.”


@camilacabello

#dúo con @katiegregsonmacleod #Duet i love the original so much i was inspired on the plane and wrote my own version

♬ original sound - Katie Gregson-MacLeod

7. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o asks, “does size matter?”



8. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore shows off her stain removal stains.



9. Justin Bieber

The Biebs shows off his dance skills while on tour.



10. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows off how pretty she is.




