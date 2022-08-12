New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Ozuna, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, and more

It’s Friday! To get your weekend started, we have a round-up of new music to add to your playlist. Check out the hottest new releases below.



1. Ozuna & Tokishca

Ozuna’s song “Somos Iguales” with Tokishca has a sound that will make you want to dance instantly. The video is equally amazing.



2. Anitta & Maluma

Anitta and Maluma show off their chemistry and acting skills in the music video for their new song “El Que Espera.” The song is a sexy and catchy track perfect for the rest of summer.

3. Danna Paola

Danna Paola has fans vibing with the release of “XT4S1S.” With a new sound, it will make you want to sing dance, and think about the crazy nights you’ve had. “This release is the most faithful of my career, for the first time I don’t let myself be guided by what people will say, or to please anyone, I just enjoy connecting with myself by creating music to enjoy, along with people who want to connect,” the singer said.



4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans this week with the release of her sophomore studio album “Traumazine.” “Her” will have you dancing and is a reminder of how fabulous and irreplaceable we are.