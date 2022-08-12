New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Ozuna, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, and more

It’s Friday! To get your weekend started, we have a round-up of new music to add to your playlist. Check out the hottest new releases below.
1. Ozuna & Tokishca
Ozuna’s song “Somos Iguales” with Tokishca has a sound that will make you want to dance instantly. The video is equally amazing.
2. Anitta & Maluma
Anitta and Maluma show off their chemistry and acting skills in the music video for their new song “El Que Espera.” The song is a sexy and catchy track perfect for the rest of summer.
3. Danna Paola
Danna Paola has fans vibing with the release of “XT4S1S.” With a new sound, it will make you want to sing dance, and think about the crazy nights you’ve had. “This release is the most faithful of my career, for the first time I don’t let myself be guided by what people will say, or to please anyone, I just enjoy connecting with myself by creating music to enjoy, along with people who want to connect,” the singer said.
4. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans this week with the release of her sophomore studio album “Traumazine.” “Her” will have you dancing and is a reminder of how fabulous and irreplaceable we are.
5. CHESCA
CHESCA collaborates with Alejo to bring the best of reggaeton pop sounds with her new release “Piensas en Mí.” The song is a smooth, sexy track that showcases the talent of the two artists on the rise, representing the new sounds of reggaeton from their home country of Puerto Rico.
6. Tyga
Tyga releases his new single and visuals for “Sunshine” featuring Jhené Aiko, and the late Pop Smoke. The song samples Lil‘ Flip and Lea’s record of the same name.
7. Silvestre Dangond
Latin Grammy winner Silvestre Dangond released his new single “Pa Que” along with a stunning music video. The pop-urban melody and Colombian vallenato accordion made for a beautiful composition.
8. Andy Rivera
The Colombian artist Andy Rivera takes fans on a journey through the Spanish island Gran Canaria in his music video for “Munchies.” The reggaeton sound has a sexy and catchy beat.
9. Nicki Minaj
The one and only Nicki Minaj dropped “Super Freaky Girl” which samples the Rick James classic “Super Freak.” The song is getting mixed reviews online but her flow is still impressive.
10. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys “Stay” featuring Lucky Daye is a beautiful love song with a heavenly melody.
11. Ovi and Luar La L
Latin trap star Ovi and Luar La L collabarote for the firs ttime for “Muévelo Lento.” The music video might not be safe for work, but the song is a banger.