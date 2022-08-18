Don’t get too excited, Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson will barely appear in ‘The Kardashians’

If you’re eager to see Pete Davidson in season 2 of The Kardashians, don’t get too excited. According to Page Six, the actor and ex of Kim Kardashian will barely be featured in the Hulu reality show. “He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” a source told the outlet.



The insider went on to describe the 28-year-old as “a very private person” noting Kim “was always super respectful of that.” “He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world,” they added.



It was revealed that Kim and Davidson, who reportedly started seeing a therapist due to Kanye West, called it quits after nine months of dating on August 5. The news comes a month after the trailer for the show dropped, which did a very good job of hyping up the upcoming season with juicy and sexy clips of the former couple.

“I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time,” the Skims founder says in the clip. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” She later asks Davidson on the night of the Met Gala in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The SNL comedian showed just how eager he was at the thought, throwing his phone on the ground to follow her.

The former couple started dating back in November after her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where they shared a kiss, and they got serious fast. By March, he already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that says, “my girlfriend is a lawyer,” which Kim is not.

E! News confirmed the break up at the beginning of August, with an insider saying that while they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.

“The Kardashians” premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.