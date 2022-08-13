Martha Stewart reveals how she feels about Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is a single man, and the world has been wondering who he will share his BDE with next. The comedian might have a Hilary Clinton tattoo, but there’s another older woman that he’s made headlines with - Martha Stewart. In April Stewart attended the White Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Kim Kardashian and Davidson made their red carpet debut. She shared a photo with the couple where she is holding his hand, and it instantly went viral. Now that he’s single, there have been plenty of jokes online that she could be his next flame. The 81-year-old addressed the fiasco in Las Vegas with Daily Mail, revealing how she really feels about the 28 year-old SNL star.

Stewart, who is preparing to open her first-ever restaurant at the Paris in Las Vegas, told the Daily Mail, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.” “He is a charming boy who is finding his way,‘ she continued.

While it doesn’t sound like we will see any PDA-filled moments between Stewart and Davidson, we might see them in the same room soon. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” the convicted felon explained.

The SNL star and cookbook author actually go way back. They met in 2015 during the roast of Justin Bieber. In May, she shared a video of a young and awkward Davidson reflecting on the encounter. “Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live,” she wrote. “Now that same pete is all grown up , squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere,” Stewart continued tagging Davidson and Kardashian.