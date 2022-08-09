Demi Lovato is reportedly in a relationship with a ‘great guy’ in the music industry

Demi Lovato has reportedly found love! According to a People insider, the artist is in a “really happy and healthy relationship,” with someone in the music industry.

Lovato, who recently added she/her to their preferred pronouns, has been seemingly single since she ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020. While they did not reveal who the musician is they noted that “He’s a super great guy.”



The “Skyscraper” singer was making headlines months ago for her alien serenades, but her music is what has had people talking lately. She has been releasing singles ahead of her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, and a song called “29” has fans believing she is talking about her controversial relationship with Wilmer Valderrama. Valderrama, now 42, began dating the actress when he was 19, and she was 17. “Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” the actress sings. She also repeats “17, 29” and sings about being “too young to drink wine.”



Lovato and Valderrama split in 2016. Following her 2018 overdose, her first relationship was with the founder of fashion brand Enfants Riches Deeprimé, Henry Levy. They went on to briefly date The Bachelorette star, Mike Johnson, and Austin Wilson in 2019.