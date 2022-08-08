Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari respond to Kevin Federline’s ‘hurtful’ claims

Britney Spears is speaking up following her ex-husband’s comments about the relationship she currently has with her kids, admitting she is saddened by the “hurtful” claims. But it was Britney’s husband Sam Asghari who decided to defend Britney in a new statement, even using Will Smith’s phrase “Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”

Loading the player...

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Britney wrote, explaining that it has nothing to do with her social media, as Kevin Federline claims their kids are affected by the singer’s social media presence.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL.”

Kevin said in a recent interview that he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” referring to their kids reaction to Britney’s photos on Instagram.

Sam went on to say that “there is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.”

He explained that “the boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Ultimately Sam says that he doesn’t know Britney’s ex-husband “personally” and has “nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.” But the “timing of these hurtful statements,” might have to do with “Kevin’s gravy train” ending soon, seemingly referring to spouse and child support money.

“His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well,” Sam concluded.