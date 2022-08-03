Britney Spears’s new music confirmed and potential ‘revenge’ album

It seems Britney Spears is planning to make a big comeback, as it is rumored that the singer is working on a revenge album that could be released along with her explosive memoir.

And while there is a lot of speculation about a new album, Paris Hilton recently confirmed that she has heard her upcoming duet with Elton John, declaring that “It’s gonna be iconic.”

“I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is … it’s insane,” Paris said in a recent interview, with the new single set to be released this month by Universal Music. This would be Britney’s first project since finally being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

A close source revealed that the iconic singer has been working in the studio after a six-year hiatus. “Britney hasn’t always been opposed to making music,” but “she’s been emotionally damaged by how she was used for money and only permitted to perform in a specific style and with corny songs her dad liked,” Globe reports.

It was also reported that Britney is experimenting with a new style and is finding her voice after years of being directed by her former team.

“Britney’s now working with several friends who she trusts, getting into a groove, and developing her own new style,” an insider revealed.

The singer shared a TikTok video last month, showing fans her voice and her own version of her hit song ‘Baby One More Time,’ making fans excited for her upcoming music and possible revenge album.