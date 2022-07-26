Britney Spears ‘secretly’ recorded a duet with Elton John last week

Britney Spears is back in the studio. Page Six reported Monday that the singer “secretly” recorded a duet with Elton John of his 1971 classic, “Tiny Dancer.” Here’s what we know.





The 40-year-old who recently said ‘I do’ to Sam Asghari, met with John at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week. “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the insider said. They noted that it will be released by Universal Music next month.

Watt won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, and his studio is in the basement of his home- which probably made it easier for Britney to avoid paparazzi. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source continued. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”





According to the outlet, it was the 75-year-olds idea. “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” the insider said. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.” The singer who said in July 2021, that she would not be performing on any stages any time soon, “is officially back” the source said. “She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

The news comes after the 40-year-old shared an acapella video, in her new $11 million mansion singing “Hit Me Baby.” “This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes … I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby,’” she wrote in the caption. The comments were filled with excited fans encouraging her to re-record her music like Taylor Swift. “PULL A T SWIFT AND RE RECORD AN ALBUM. We beg of you,” The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote.

