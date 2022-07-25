Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Violet Affleck looks strikingly like her mother. She is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, celebrating her 16th birthday this past December. The more she grows, the more she looks like her mother.
RELATED:
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the backseat
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have date night by the Eiffel Tower
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!