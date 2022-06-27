Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the backseat
Oh no!

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the backseat

The curious kid got in the driver’s seat of a $225,000 yellow Lambo and rolled back into a BMW

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son had an experience that he might never forget. Over the weekend, the actor and his soon-to-be wife, Jennifer Lopez, took Samuel along while testing luxury cars in Los Angeles.

As seen on a video, the curious kid got in the driver’s seat of a $225,000 yellow Lamborghini, put it in reverse, and rolled back into a BMW.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share ASteamy Kiss After Dropping Off Samuel At School©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her boyfriend Ben Affleck as she walks in the dirt wearing wedge heels while picking up his son Samuel in Santa Monica.

Ben was outside the car when the incident happened while JLo was in the backseat with the door open. Employees at the dealership began checking the vehicles and can be seen talking to the actor, who also checked if there were a lot of damages.

Related

Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a child together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA while picking up one of their kids from school

Are Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner becoming best friends? Stars might be getting closer for the sake of their kids

Lopez later took Samuel away from the scene holding his hands and comforting him.

Affleck shares his son with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, alongside daughters Violet and Seraphina. Lopez shares a set of twins, Emme and Max, with Salsa singer Marc Anthony.

Watch below the moment Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes the Lamborghini into a BMW with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the backseat.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more