Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the backseat

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son had an experience that he might never forget. Over the weekend, the actor and his soon-to-be wife, Jennifer Lopez, took Samuel along while testing luxury cars in Los Angeles.
As seen on a video, the curious kid got in the driver’s seat of a $225,000 yellow Lamborghini, put it in reverse, and rolled back into a BMW.
Ben was outside the car when the incident happened while JLo was in the backseat with the door open. Employees at the dealership began checking the vehicles and can be seen talking to the actor, who also checked if there were a lot of damages.
Lopez later took Samuel away from the scene holding his hands and comforting him.
Affleck shares his son with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, alongside daughters Violet and Seraphina. Lopez shares a set of twins, Emme and Max, with Salsa singer Marc Anthony.