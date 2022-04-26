Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a child together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is planning their dream wedding while looking for the perfect house to become one happy family. Although the couple had babies in their previous marriages (Lopez previously married Marc Anthony and Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner), creating another human together after rekindling their romance seems like the perfect love story.

But, will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck explore the possibility of having a child together?

According to a source close to the couple, it is not in their plans. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021, in New York City.

“JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family, and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

The couple is happy with the thought of just blending their families and living together. The publication informed that another source revealed that Jennifer has a great relationship with Ben’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

It is reported that the singer, actress, and businesswoman has an affinity with Samuel because she feels he is “very much like his father.”

“Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch, so to speak,” the source said. “When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”