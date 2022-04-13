See inside the $165 million mansion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are considering for their next home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged, which probably means ramping up the house search they’d already started before Ben popped the question.

On Tuesday, April 12, the newly-engaged couple were spotted together in Los Angeles as they continued their search for a new home.

The couple--who reunited last year after nearly two decades apart--looked at a 14-bedroom home in Holmby Hills with a hefty $165 million price tag. This comes just after their deal on a $55 million estate in Bel-Air fell through.

The massive property, once called the “Spelling Manor,” was built over several years by late TV showrunner Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy Spelling, being completed in 1990.

The massive property sits on 4.6 acres and features some one-of-a-kind amenities like 100 garage spaces, a bowling alley, a movie theater, a tennis court, a hair salon, and a pool. The 56,000 sq ft property is home to fourteen bedrooms and 27 full bathrooms.

During their time viewing the lavish house, J.Lo wore a cream, cropped cable knit sweater as she showed off a her toned stomach. She paired that with loose, olive green belted trousers that feature a round silver buckle. To accessorize, she added a pair of large, silver hoop earrings.

This property is clearly a lot bigger--and more expensive--than the one they were previously looking to buy, but why not celebrate their engagement with a big splurge?