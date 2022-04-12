Details about Jennifer Lopez’s ‘extremely rare’ green diamond engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, engaged again, and now are planning their wedding, but while we wait for the big day, let’s talk about JLo’s new green diamond ring.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, the 52-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman sparked engagement rumors after being photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand while shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

The following day, Lopez released a video on her On the JLo website confirming the exciting news. Lopez revealed in her newsletter that green is her “lucky color” and that every time she has green on, good things follow.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez wrote. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.” Considering this, Affleck made sure that his future wife has green all the time.

To share more details on Jennifer’s symbolic and unique ring, diamond experts revealed to People how rare is the sparkler. “The rarity of a natural green diamond cannot be overstated,” explains Grant Mobley, Diamond Expert at Natural Diamond Council. “Generally speaking, green is the second rarest natural color of a diamond, with fancy red being the rarest. Only a small handful of green diamonds come to the market every year, and almost never are they in the vivid color and size of this diamond.”

According to Andrew Brown, CEO of New York City-based luxury buying company WP Diamonds, green stones are also hard to find. “Green diamonds are indeed extremely rare. Not quite as rare as pink diamonds, but the intense and vivid greens found to date have been smaller than pinks we have seen,” Brown told the publication.

Mobley also said that the exact tone of green is unknown, but they guess it’s a fancy vivid green. “The exact color grading of the diamond has not been disclosed, but it is clear in the photos that it is exceptional and among the most rare,” the expert said.