Gerard Pique and Clara Chia travel in style after celebrating her 25th birthday

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia looked hip and happy after a recent trip. The couple was photographed touching down at the airport in Barcelona, Spain, on April 21, after celebrating her 25th birthday.





Pique and Chia wore sunglasses upon arrival and shared a smile with the paparazzi. Per GrosbyGroup, the soccer player and his girlfriend, who made headlines in 2022 after his breakup with Shakira, walked through the airport and arrived back in Barcelona after attending the King’s League final, at the WiZink Center in Madrid.



Clara celebrated her 25th birthday, marking the another birthday they’ve celebrated as a couple. Last year, on her 24th, it was reported by Marca that he gifted her a luxury trip to the United Arab Emirates.



It’s been a controversial journey for the couple after going public just a few months after his June 2022 separation from Shakira. Chia found herself the center of conversation when rumors began to swirl that Pique cheated on the famous Colombian and had a new girlfriend with the initial C.C. Photos came out of them kissing in August 2022, seemingly confirming the speculation.

The stories were endless, with the fan-favorite rumor being that Shaki found out because she noticed her favorite jam in the house was empty, which she later denied.

Things heated up at the start of 2023 when Shakira released her viral song with Bizarrap on January 11, “BZRP Music Sessions #53” firing at both of them with references like “I’m worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Just a few days later, Pique went Instagram official with Chia, and they’ve been fighting through the storm ever since. There have been endless rumors about them, but they’ve made it clear they are working on the relationship and going strong.

Pique shares Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with Shakira, and has been coming to terms with his new life in Spain. Shakira gained primary custody of their sons in November 2022 and spends most of the time with them at their home in Miami, Florida.