Shakira finally reveals if Clara Chía ate her jam while visiting Piqué

Shakira and Piqué‘s separation announcement brought a wave of speculation that included the craziest stories, but it is now known that the Colombian singer has decided to clear up the rumor of Clara Chía eating her favorite jam while visiting Piqué at their former home in Barcelona.

Almost two years after their separation, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer spoke with The Sunday Times, revealing the truth about that rumor. “It’s not true,” the artist said.

How did the rumor start?

The rumor emerged after the release of the song and music video for “Te Felicito,” featuring Rauw Alejandro. In the video, the singer is seen looking inside a refrigerator, supposedly to find the truth, and that is when Rauw Alejandro’s head appears inside the fridge. This whole situation and the lyrics about heartbreak gave rise to much speculation about how the Barranquilla artist learned about Piqué‘s new relationship with Clara Chía.

Speculation about Piqué‘s alleged infidelity began after Shakira allegedly returned home from a trip. It was rumored that she noticed part of her jam was missing, which neither her partner nor the children liked. This made her suspect someone else had been at her house in her absence. When asked about this during an interview, Shakira denied the rumor and appeared unaware of what the journalist was referring to.

Shakira’s new album is set to release on March 22, and during the interview, the singer also talked about her separation from Piqué and how she coped. Shakira also mentioned the sacrifices she made to support the father of her two children in his career.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so that he could play football,” said Shakira. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Shakira also shared how her children, Milan and Sasha, reacted to their issues. “They know that there is only one way to live and that is to accept pain and each of us has different ways of doing it,” she explained when questioned about her “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

The Colombian shared that her oldest child had written songs amidst the family’s journey after her split. “When his father and I were going through this separation process, Milan wrote two incredible songs, the kind that make you cry,” she shared.

Shakira is returning to the music scene with her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which will be released this week. The album includes collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Cardi B, Bizarrap, Ozuna, Karol G, Grupo Frontera, Fuerza Regida, and Manuel Turizo.