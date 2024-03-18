Shakira talks about her former relationship with Piqué: ‘There were many sacrifices’

Shakira’s new album is set to release on March 22, and in a recent interview, the singer shared some of the personal struggles she faced in recent years. She talked about her separation from Gerard Piqué and how she coped. Shakira also mentioned the sacrifices she made to support the father of her two children in his career.





Shakira está a punto de de lanzar su primer disco de estudio en siete años

What did Shakira say about her breakup?

In a recent interview with The Times, an interpreter shared candid details about her relationship with a former Catalan soccer player that lasted over ten years. She discussed how she decided to prioritize his family life so that he could develop his professional career.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so that he could play football,” said Shakira. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

©@shakira



La cantante se refirió a su relación con Piqué en una reciente entrevista

Shakira also shared how her children, Milan and Sasha, reacted to their issues. “They know that there is only one way to live and that is to accept pain and each of us has different ways of doing it,” she explained when questioned about her “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

The Colombian shared that her oldest child had written songs amidst the family’s journey after her split. “When his father and I were going through this separation process, Milan wrote two incredible songs, the kind that make you cry,” she shared.

©GettyImages



La cantante tiene planes de iniciar una nueva gira internacional

Shakira’s triumphant return to music

Shakira is returning to the music scene with her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which will be released next week. The album includes collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Cardi B, Bizarrap, Ozuna, Karol G, Grupo Frontera, Fuerza Regida, and Manuel Turizo.