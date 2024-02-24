Bizarrap announces a new collaboration with Shakira

In 2023, Shakira and Bizzarrap released one of the most succesful songs of the year. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” went on to break records, be performed on stages all over the world, and become an international hit that directly addressed the rupture of Shakira and her partner of over a decade, Gerard Pique. On Thursday, Bizarrap announced that he and Shakira would be reuniting with a new collaboration.

Bizarrap shared the news after winning “Song of the year” at the Premio Lo Nuestro for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” “Surely, very soon, we’ll be releasing something new that we’ve worked with her,” he said in Spanish as he took the stage at the Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida.

“Thanks so much. I know that this award is voted on by the public, so I’d like to dedicate this to the audience and to Shakira, who opened her heart in my studio,” he said, happy and emotional. “It’s amazing what this song has genereated and I’m so proud to work with her,” he concluded. That evening, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” also won the award for Best collaboration of the year.

More new music from Shakira

Shakira fans are excited for many reasons. Aside from the fact that more music is coming, fans are speculating that Shakira and Bizarrap’s collaboration will be featured in her new record, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” which was announced earlier this year.

The record will drop on March 22nd, and is made up of 16 songs, a remix, and various singles that have been released over the past couple of years. “My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way,” said Shakira in a statement shared on social media. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

