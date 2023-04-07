Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía in secret romance with coach Pep Guardiola: Report

It seems the controversy is far from over for Gerard Piqué. The soccer star is now making headlines following new reports of an apparent cheating scandal involving his new girlfriend Clara Chía and his ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Details of the rumor were first reported by Sport, revealing that Clara might have been involved in a secret relationship with Guardiola. It was also said that the former player knows Clara because his children went to the same school as her.

Both Piqué and Clara have yet to respond to the claims. But this is not all, as it is also rumored that the alleged infidelity took place after Clara found out Piqué was having an apparent affair with a young lawyer.

News of alleged problems in Piqué’s new relationship, come after fans shared their disapproval on social media after a new video surfaced online, in which the athlete can be seen having a discussion with his kids Sasha and Milan at the Kings League Final in Barcelona, before their move to Miami with Shakira.

As reported by Aló Magazine, Milan called his father a “clown,” while he cheered and celebrated the match. It was also reported that the two kids were bored and did not seem to be entertained during the event. The clip shows the sportsman yelling at both of them from their seats.

“I wonder if Gerard Piqué is the kind of father who asks their kids what they like and what they want to do or if is the kind of father who impose. What was the need of this exhibition?” one person wrote after sharing the video.