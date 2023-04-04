Gerard Piqué talks about his beef with Shakira and its effects on mental health

Gerard Piqué is opening up about how his beef with Shakira affected his mental health. In a recent interview, the soccer player slammed Shakira and her fans, who he said sent him millions of hate messages. “I am very disappointed with what society is,” he said.



The retired athlete talked to Gerard Romero in an interview posted to Youtube on April 1st where he opened up about the hate, saying in the beginning, it got so bad, “it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff.”

The former couple announced last June they were breaking up after more than a decade. When it was rumored that Piqué cheated on Shakira, he became a public enemy. His comments on social media were filled with hate, and he was booed at his games. Once he went public with Clara Chia Marti and Shakira released her internet-breaking song with Bizarrap, the “beef” between them was official.

“Now we dedicate ourselves to throwing this beef, and then the other one... And I don’t want to go into it because it’s a personal issue,” he continued, saying it might seem like fun and games, but people don’t think about the consequences it can have on mental health.



“It’s very good and it’s the fashion and the zasca and such, but then we don’t think about the consequences it can have on a mental level in the people you throw the ‘beef’ at.” “What has to happen? Someone commit suicide to think later that we have gone too far?”





He said he received millions of hate messages from Shaki’s fans, for some reason noting that she is Latin American. “So my ex is Latin American... you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

The father of 2 was adamant that he does not care about any of it, saying they are people with no lives. “Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re like robots, you know?”

The Colombian, who is moving to Miami, got word of the interview and took to Twitter writing in Spanish “proud to be Latin American” along with flags representing Latin America.



